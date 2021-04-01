SVB Leerink Lowers Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target to $36.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IONS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $44.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 93.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.75. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $41.42 and a 12 month high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). The firm had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $2,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,805,945.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,137 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

