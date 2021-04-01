SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Trading 6.8% Higher

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) traded up 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.30 and last traded at $31.24. 58,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,284,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.08.

The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.41 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average is $27.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $341.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.63 million. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $1,710,482.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,735.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $4,342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,336 shares of company stock valued at $10,925,717. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

