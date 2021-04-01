Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $58.60

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$58.60 and traded as high as C$64.21. Sun Life Financial shares last traded at C$64.09, with a volume of 607,018 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CSFB increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$64.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “na” rating and set a C$73.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$61.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.85.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$63.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a current ratio of 13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.50.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$11.65 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.4799998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.71, for a total value of C$807,436.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,743,329.39. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total value of C$957,390.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,725,417.28. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,507 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,580.

About Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

