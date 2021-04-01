Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.71.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $150.04 on Tuesday. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $157.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 18,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 186,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,156,000 after acquiring an additional 34,221 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

