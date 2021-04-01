SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,147 Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,147 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Plexus by 13.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Plexus by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Plexus by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,383,000 after purchasing an additional 110,479 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Plexus by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Plexus by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,637 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $291,796.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,592.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,460 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $311,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,763 shares of company stock worth $2,495,824. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.17.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $91.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.73. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $94.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $830.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

