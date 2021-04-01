SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Perrigo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Perrigo by 53.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Richard S. Sorota purchased 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $326,665.24. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,665.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -674.39, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $58.83.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.82%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

