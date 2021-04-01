SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Invests $533,000 in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 837.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,512,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817,568 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,854 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,106,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,661 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,851,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 17,015,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,306 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $576,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,016.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 40,400 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $646,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,608.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,886,204 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.23. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

