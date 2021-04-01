SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 16.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $23.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average is $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 1.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.