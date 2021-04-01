Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) Short Interest Up 71.8% in March

Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 71.8% from the February 28th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SCNG traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.04. 45,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,816. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07. Strattner Financial Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.15.

About Strattner Financial Group

Strattner Financial Group Corp., an investment management company, manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, convertibles, credit, and hedge funds. It also focuses on selling satellite based communications devices. The company was formerly known as SC Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Strattner Financial Group Corp.

