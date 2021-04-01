Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,076 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,117 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $73.49 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $88.75. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.33.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.39.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

