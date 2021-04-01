Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Invests $343,000 in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 196.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 14.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 89.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MHK. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $905,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,440,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

MHK stock opened at $192.31 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $197.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.