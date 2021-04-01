Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $583,000 Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 682.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,112,000 after buying an additional 3,781,676 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,110,000 after purchasing an additional 62,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,287,000 after purchasing an additional 328,564 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,181,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,563,000 after purchasing an additional 70,027 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,189,000 after acquiring an additional 68,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $54,798.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,312,146. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $59.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.90. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

