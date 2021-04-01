Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $541,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,856,615,000 after buying an additional 64,730 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $904,356,000 after purchasing an additional 154,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after purchasing an additional 836,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $703,509,000 after purchasing an additional 77,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $500.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.67 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The stock has a market cap of $98.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $521.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.72.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NOW. Bank of America began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global upgraded ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $589.68.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,959 shares of company stock worth $26,293,485 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

