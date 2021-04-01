Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Intel by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,921 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of Intel by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $415,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $64.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $67.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.30 and its 200 day moving average is $53.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

