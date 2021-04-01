Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Buys Shares of 4,649 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,649 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 735.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $72.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $77.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.30.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

