Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €102.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Stratec (ETR:SBS) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Stratec and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on shares of Stratec and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on shares of Stratec and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of SBS opened at €115.20 ($135.53) on Wednesday. Stratec has a 1-year low of €57.30 ($67.41) and a 1-year high of €145.00 ($170.59). The company has a 50-day moving average of €119.08 and a 200 day moving average of €121.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.93, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

STRATEC SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

