Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,160 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 832% compared to the typical daily volume of 339 call options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMST. KeyCorp lifted their target price on TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

NYSE:TMST traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,824,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.69. TimkenSteel has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.91.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. Equities research analysts predict that TimkenSteel will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,156,000 after purchasing an additional 295,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 76,818 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 267,677 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 29,733 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 217,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

