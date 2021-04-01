Stifel Nicolaus Increases Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $230.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.90.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $198.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.96 and its 200-day moving average is $174.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $201.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Target’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,028 shares of company stock worth $4,128,843 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1,570.6% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Target by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,762 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

