Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 201.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,492 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $46.80 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $63.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

