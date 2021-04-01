Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.07 Million Stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.13% of Medifast worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Medifast by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,382,000 after purchasing an additional 67,207 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Medifast by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,404,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Medifast by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,937,000 after buying an additional 30,697 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,045,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Medifast by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 50,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after buying an additional 32,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $211.82 on Thursday. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.75 and a 1 year high of $279.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.67 and its 200 day moving average is $203.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36. The business had revenue of $264.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.67 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.30%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

