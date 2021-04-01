Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average of $30.06. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion and a PE ratio of 16.64.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.41 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. Research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 63.45%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REYN. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

