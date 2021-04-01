Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in U.S. Concrete were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,295.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $300,636 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete stock opened at $73.32 on Thursday. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $78.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.34.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on USCR shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Concrete has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.57.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

