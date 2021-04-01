stETH Market Capitalization Reaches $5.39 Million (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One stETH token can now be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00064318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.66 or 0.00337635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.26 or 0.00778338 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00089116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00048104 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00029132 BTC.

stETH Token Profile

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

stETH Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

