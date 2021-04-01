Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

STL has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.57.

Shares of STL opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.50. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $26.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

In related news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at $646,159.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

