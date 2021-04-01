Stephens Increases Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $17.50

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price increased by Stephens from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HBAN. Barclays raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.94.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 149,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

