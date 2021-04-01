Stephens Increases Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $17.50

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price increased by Stephens from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HBAN. Barclays raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.94.
NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 149,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.
About Huntington Bancshares
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
