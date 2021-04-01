Stephane Bancel Sells 11,046 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $1,466,466.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,389,868 shares in the company, valued at $848,318,875.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,233,630.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.94, for a total value of $2,791,860.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,499,273.58.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $1,199,160.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.18, for a total value of $1,415,876.28.

On Friday, February 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $1,708,816.20.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total value of $1,568,520.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $2,010,151.08.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $1,644,660.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total value of $1,928,742.06.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $130.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.04 and a 200 day moving average of $117.89. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $189.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.83, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Moderna by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086,635 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $240,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $183,107,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Moderna by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,335,000 after purchasing an additional 675,609 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

