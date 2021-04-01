Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) PT Raised to $32.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on STZHF. Royal Bank of Canada raised Stelco from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Stelco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Stelco from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Get Stelco alerts:

Shares of Stelco stock opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21. Stelco has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $22.88.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.