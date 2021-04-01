Starwood Property Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 20,700 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,651% compared to the typical volume of 1,182 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $56,202,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,273 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 190.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,786,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,658 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 13.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,484,000 after purchasing an additional 749,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,285,000. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,132,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,954. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.63.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

