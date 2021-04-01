Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stake Reduced by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC cut its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,651,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,901,885,000 after acquiring an additional 203,737 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,452,000 after purchasing an additional 88,408 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,242,000 after purchasing an additional 111,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,075,000 after purchasing an additional 976,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,423,000 after purchasing an additional 360,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $199.67 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.54 and a 12 month high of $203.31. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.15 and a 200-day moving average of $177.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

