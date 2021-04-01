StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) Short Interest Update

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, an increase of 61.9% from the February 28th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

GNWSF traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 134,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,224. The firm has a market cap of $53.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 3.02. StageZero Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology, the Sentinel Principle, identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

