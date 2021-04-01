Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Price Target Increased to GBX 124 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 124 ($1.62) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Stagecoach Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 98 ($1.28) target price on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Stagecoach Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 86.38 ($1.13).

Get Stagecoach Group alerts:

SGC traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 101.20 ($1.32). 759,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,124. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 92.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £557.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69. Stagecoach Group has a 1-year low of GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 104.70 ($1.37).

In other news, insider Ray O’Toole purchased 3,000 shares of Stagecoach Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £2,580 ($3,370.79). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,000 shares of company stock worth $765,000.

Stagecoach Group Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.