Stably USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. Stably USD has a market cap of $623,404.39 and $5,236.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stably USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stably USD has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00051184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00019971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $378.23 or 0.00643204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00067958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00025911 BTC.

About Stably USD

Stably USD (USDS) is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,589,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,266 tokens. The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

Stably USD Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

