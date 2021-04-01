S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for S&T Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.35. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $85.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.73 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. S&T Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

In related news, Director Christina Anne Cassotis purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.68 per share, with a total value of $75,164.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,544.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President David G. Antolik purchased 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.33 per share, with a total value of $29,973.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 76,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,064.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

