Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $2.72 Million Position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $974,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,999,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,770,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,097,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $789,000.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $60.32 on Thursday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.59 and a fifty-two week high of $95.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.79.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). Equities analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

