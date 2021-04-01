Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 4,183 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $141.19 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $178.41. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.40.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $163.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.49 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.42.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $2,393,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,886.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

