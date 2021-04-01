Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 45,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 26,405 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,372,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,510,000 after buying an additional 27,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 57,234 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $6,046,199.76. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 97,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $10,049,711.66. Insiders sold a total of 260,096 shares of company stock worth $27,040,958 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $110.82 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.59 and a 52-week high of $112.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

