Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,250 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total value of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

NYSE:PXD opened at $158.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.71, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $62.19 and a 52 week high of $169.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.08 and a 200 day moving average of $116.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

