Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.79 Million Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 2,720.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UHS. Bank of America downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.45.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $133.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.62 and a 200-day moving average of $126.94. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.28 and a 52-week high of $143.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.01%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

