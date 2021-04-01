Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 18,936 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 509.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $130.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $42.80 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.64.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

