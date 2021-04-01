Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 78,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,779.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $49.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.21.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

