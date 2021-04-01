Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 103,990 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 277,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,990 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $107,000. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NYCB opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NYCB shares. UBS Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Compass Point upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

