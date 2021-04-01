Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of SPRB stock opened at $16.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82. Spruce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $35.60.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.20. As a group, research analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPRB. Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,306,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $19,132,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $12,868,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $8,071,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $4,590,000.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for adult patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) and in Phase II clinical trial in children with classic CAH.

