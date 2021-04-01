Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SPOT. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup restated a sell rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $294.12.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $267.95 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $116.00 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.90 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $300.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.16.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,513,000 after buying an additional 15,258 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $2,664,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

