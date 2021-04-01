Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 5.62%.

Shares of SPWH opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $18.46. The company has a market cap of $752.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPWH. Craig Hallum lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.