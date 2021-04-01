Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of SEPJF stock remained flat at $$44.20 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.73. Spectris has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $46.16.

Get Spectris alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.