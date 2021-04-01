Spectris (LON:SXS) Hits New 52-Week High at $3,398.00

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,398 ($44.40) and last traded at GBX 3,395 ($44.36), with a volume of 76145 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,327 ($43.47).

SXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Spectris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,777 ($36.28).

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,164.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,849.38. The firm has a market cap of £3.94 billion and a PE ratio of -227.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 46.50 ($0.61) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $21.90. Spectris’s payout ratio is currently -4.46%.

In related news, insider Derek Harding acquired 3,166 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, for a total transaction of £94,980 ($124,091.98). Also, insider Cathy Turner acquired 318 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,143 ($41.06) per share, for a total transaction of £9,994.74 ($13,058.19). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,489 shares of company stock worth $10,512,274.

Spectris Company Profile (LON:SXS)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

