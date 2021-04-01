Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00048774 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.16 or 0.00251779 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002988 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012733 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00017570 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

