Spectiv (SIG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30,342.61

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 1st. Over the last week, Spectiv has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectiv token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectiv has a total market cap of $30,342.61 and $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00050936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $377.90 or 0.00643913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00068200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00025953 BTC.

About Spectiv

SIG is a token. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. The official website for Spectiv is www.spectiv.io . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spectiv

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

