SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Sold by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000.

NYSEARCA:RWR traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $95.56. The stock had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,129. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.19 and a 200 day moving average of $86.16. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $63.88 and a 12-month high of $97.76.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

