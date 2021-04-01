South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has $23.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $22.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.27. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $485.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.72 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 108.04%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,491,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,831,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,172,000 after buying an additional 812,302 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,471,000 after acquiring an additional 688,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,523,000 after acquiring an additional 439,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,827,000 after purchasing an additional 274,678 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

